Russia to feature over 150 military products at MILEX 2023 arms show in Minsk

MINSK, May 17. /TASS/. Russia will feature over 150 types of armament and military hardware at the MILEX 2023 international arms show in Minsk, with some weapons to be on display for the first time, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) announced on Wednesday.

Both the 11th international arms show MILEX 2023 and the 10th international scientific conference on military-technical cooperation in defense and security are opening in the Belarusian capital on May 17.

In all, the Russian exposition at the MILEX 2023 arms show will comprise military products from 17 defense manufacturers, including the Almaz-Antey Group, the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer, the Uralvagonzavod armor producer, High Precision Systems Holding Company, the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer, Ruselectronics, Shvabe and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Russia’s new products

Rosoboronexport will unveil Bespoke Gun high-precision rifles at the MILEX 2023 arms show in Minsk, the company’s press office announced on May 15.

"Among the new high-precision products, Rosoboronexport will offer the Phantom and Raptor rifles of the Russian brand Bespoke Gun. The company also promotes its ORSIS and Lobaev rifles on the world market," according to the statement posted on the company’s website.

Russia will also unveil the latest MRO-A thermobaric rocket-propelled flamethrower at the MILEX arms show in Minsk. Visitors to the Rosoboronexport display stand will also be able to see a line of Kalashnikov assault rifles of different calibers: the AK-200 series, the AK-12, AK-15, AK-19 and AK-308 guns, as well as the Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun and Lebedev pistols, the company’s press office said.

Ground Forces equipment, air materiel

Among the most advanced models of Ground Forces equipment featured at the exhibition, Rosoboronexport presents the T-90MS main battle tank, the BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system and the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system, and also the Taifun K-53949 and Taifun-VDV armored vehicles and a Linza protected ambulance vehicle, the press office said in a statement.

Rosoboronexport will also present state-of-the-art models of air materiel, including the Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, the Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighter, the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter and the Mi-35M transport/attack helicopter, as well as upgraded versions of the Mi-28NE and Ka-52 attack helicopters, the press office said.

Russia will also feature the Viking surface-to-air missile system, the Tor-M2KM and Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems at the Minsk arms show, it said.

The MILEX 2023 arms show will run in Minsk on May 17-20.