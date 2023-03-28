Russian S-400 teams repel enemy air strike in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, March 28. /TASS/. Combat teams of the Baltic Fleet’s S-400 air defense systems practiced repelling enemy air strikes during drills in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"During the exercise, the teams of S-400 Triumf systems from a surface-to-air missile regiment of the Fleet’s air defense formation practiced accomplishing objectives after receiving a signal about a notional enemy’s aircraft violating the airspace. Su-27 fighters from an aviation unit of the Fleet’s naval aviation simulated the enemy aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

After receiving a signal about the intruders, the anti-aircraft gunners deployed launchers, ferreted out, identified and locked on training targets, it said.

"At the final stage of the exercise, the teams of Triumf surface-to air missile systems conducted training (electronic) missile launches. The data recording equipment confirmed that all the designated aerial targets were successfully destroyed," the statement reads.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to shield vital administrative, industrial and military sites from all types of enemy aerospace attack weapons and is part of the country’s anti-ballistic missile defense.

The S-400 is designed to destroy advanced and future enemy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and other targets amid a massive strike under intensive enemy fire and jamming. The S-400 can be readied within a record time of less than five minutes and is capable of wiping out as many as 16 air targets at a time and at altitudes from 20 meters to the practical ceiling of their combat employment. In exceptional cases, the S-400 surface-to-air missile system can be employed against ground and naval targets.