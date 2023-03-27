Improvised explosive device used in attempt on life of Mariupol police chief — ministry

DONETSK, March 27. /TASS/. A self-made explosive device was used in an attempt to assassinate Mariupol police chief Mikhail Moskvin, the press service of the Interior Ministry of the Donetsk People’s Republic told TASS on Monday.

"It was an improvised explosive device, which contained about 400 grams of explosives," the press service said.

According to the press service, a criminal case was opened under Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer").

At around 9:30 a.m. local time, Moskvin's car was blown up in the Primorsky District of Mariupol. Moskvin himself, who was a few meters away from the car at the time, received a slight concussion.