Retreating Kiev forces booby-trapping positions along Kupyansk frontline — LPR militia

LUGANSK, March 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are using Western-made mines to booby-trap their positions along the Kupyansk frontline before retreating, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia Andrey Marochko said on Thursday.

"Our troops advancing along the Kupyansk frontline are detecting Western-made anti-personnel and anti-tank mines on former Ukrainian positions," he noted, citing Russian intelligence.

According to Marochko, most of the mines are made in the US, Germany and France. "In addition, there are also unmarked mines that look like the ones made in the Soviet Union," he added.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that six assault groups had taken partial control of an industrial zone on the Kupyansk frontline.