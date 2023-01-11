Snap combat readiness inspection starts in Belarusian military training center — statement

MINSK, January 11. /TASS/. A snap combat readiness inspection has started in Belarusian Armed Forces’ joint training center for junior specialists, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.

"Today, under decision of the Defense Minister [Viktor Khrenin], a snap combat readiness inspection started at the 72nd Guard Joint Training Center for warrant officers and junior officers," the Defense Ministry said.

The Center, located in the city of Borisov, Minsk Region, is tasked with training of warrant officers, junior commanders and specialists, ideological activists and experienced reservists for Belarusian military units.

On December 13-19, a snap combat readiness inspection took place in the Belarusian Armed Forces under the order of President Alexander Lukashenko. The Defense Ministry noted back then that the event was defensive in nature. Security Council State Secretary Alexander Wolfovich said that an analysis will be carried out on the outcome of the inspection, with results to be reported to the president.

Earlier on October 11-12, another snap inspection took place in Belarusian forces, involving about 500 people and 50 vehicles. The event focused on putting military units on full alert, relocation and deployment at designated areas and completion of practice combat missions.