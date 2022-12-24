MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The transfer of dubious bio research from legal and ethical viewpoints to third countries allows the United States not to declare studies held on the Pentagon’s orders in annual reports on confidence-building measures under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Saturday.

"In the interests of the so-called ‘big pharmacy,’ the US administration transfers dubious research from legal and ethical viewpoints to the territory of third countries. Simultaneously, this allows it not to declare studies carried out on orders from the US defense agency in annual reports as part of BTWC confidence-building measures," the Russian defense official said.