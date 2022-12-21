Russia plans to deploy 22 Yars, Avangard, Sarmat ICBM launchers in 2023 — Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia has to deploy over 20 launchers with intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2023, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during the Defense Ministry board meeting Wednesday.

"[Russia plans to] deploy 22 launchers with Yars, Avangard and Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles in the strategic missile forces," Shoigu said.

Earlier during the meeting, the Minister said that development of the strategic nuclear forces infrastructure is currently the main focus of the Defense Ministry. In particular, this year, the a total of 650 high-tech facilities were built for these forces this year, including deployment sites for Avangard, Yars and Sarmat missile systems.

The Defense Ministry review board meeting was attended by Russian President and Commander-in-chief Vladimir Putin, as usual. The special military operation was one of the meeting’s key topics.