KHERSON, September 26. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and four more were wounded as a result of Ukraine’s strike at a ferry crossing in Kherson on Monday.

According to a TASS correspondent, one woman was taken to hospital in serious condition and three others received minor wounds.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in the air and fragments hit the ferry, damaging two trucks on it. Several people were hurt by pieces of broken car windows.