Russian Forces destroy Osa-AKM air defense system, sink Gyurza armored boat

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces destroyed the launcher of the Osa-AKM air defense system, air defense radar station, and sank a Gyurza type armored boat of the Ukrainian Navy, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov announced on Sunday.

"The launcher of the Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Novoselovka in the Zaporozhye region, two ammunition warehouses in the Antonovka and Andreevka regions of the Donetsk People's Republic, an air defense radar station in the Krasnoarmeysk region of the Donetsk People's Republic, Gyurza type armored boat was sunk in the area of the port of Ochakov," he said.

The OSA-AKM is an upgraded version of the Soviet air defense system that went into service in 1971. Its production was halted in 1989, although these air defense systems are still operational in some countries, including Belarus, Poland, and Ukraine. The air defense system comprises a self-propelled launcher, target detection and tracking stations, a guidance device, missiles and a transporter-loader. OSA-AKM systems are furnished with six 9M33M3 missiles capable of striking aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, remotely-controlled aerial vehicles and other air attack weapons at an altitude of 10 to 5,000 meters and at a range of 1.5 to 10.3 km and at a target flight speed of up to 500 meters per second.