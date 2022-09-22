X-69 missile enhances effectiveness of carrier plane — manufacturer

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The X-69 multifunctional air-launched cruise missile enables the carrier plane to retain low visibility and increases the ammunition payload, thus significantly enhancing the efficiency of the aviation complex as a whole, the CEO of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation (KTRV), Boris Obnosov, told TASS in an interview.

"Equipped with X-69 missiles, the carrier plane is far more efficient as a whole, for it retains its original stealth features and can carry a greater ammunition payload," he said.

Obnosov said the missile had a rectangular section.

"This allows for loading the maximum number of products into the internal compartment," he said.

The X-69, equipped with a combined navigation and automatic control system, is designed to destroy a wide range of stationary ground targets with coordinates known before launch. The maximum flight range is up to 290 kilometers. The missile can be launched from external mounts or internal weapons bays.

It was developed at the state machine-building design bureau Raduga (Rainbow) named after. A. Ya. Bereznyak (an affiliate of the KTRV) - an enterprise specializing in the creation of high-accuracy weapons. For the first time, the X-69 was demonstrated at the Army-2022 international show.