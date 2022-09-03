Ukraine did research on soldiers with undetermined risk to their lives - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Ukraine carried out research, which involved undetermined risks, on military personnel and also concealed the identities of participants in the trials, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday, citing available documents.

"It is worth mentioning the decision signed by the head of the ethics committee of Ukraine’s Public Health Center as of June 12, 2019 in the framework of the said project. The document indicates that the research was conducted with unknown risks to lives and health of the participants, as well as concealing the identity of the test subjects," Kirillov said.

The general pointed out that it should be analyzed what effects on life and health are implied, as the document mandates that "minor incidents involving volunteers must be reported to the US bioethics committee 72 hours after the incident, and serious incidents, including death of test subjects, must be reported within 24 hours.".