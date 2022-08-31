Crimea’s air defense is being reconfigured to counter Ukraine’s drones — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense system in Crimea is being reconfigured to be able to neutralize Ukraine’s drones, the speaker of the region’s single-house legislature, the State Council, Vladimir Konstantinov, said on the Solovyov Live channel on Wednesday.

"There is a system of ‘drone terrorism’. Just a year ago it did not occur to anyone that it would be the main one someday. The air defense was configured to counter heavy weapons - aircraft, missiles and so on and so forth. Now it is being reorganized," Konstantinov said.

He stressed that since 2014, extensive work had been ongoing in Crimea to upset Kiev’s attempts to commit terrorist attacks.

"Everybody is on guard. And there is no panic. We trust the Black Sea Fleet. There are certain difficulties. New methods of warfare prompt new tasks," Konstantinov added.

Crimea and Sevastopol were attacked several times in recent weeks. The Russian air defense system successfully intercepted most of the weapons Ukraine’s military fired at the peninsula.