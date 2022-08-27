Militants in Al Tanf attack Syrian Armed Forces outpost - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Militants operating in Syria’s Al-Tanf area, controlled by the international coalition, attacked a Syrian Armed Forces outpost by detonating a makeshift drone, Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Major General Oleg Yegorov reported during a briefing Saturday.

"Militants operating in the Al-Tanf area, controlled by the ‘international coalition’ led by the US attacked an outpost of the Syrian Armed Forces 134 armored brigade west of mount Tell Al Tuwayed," Yegorov said.

According to Yegorov, one Syrian serviceman was killed and two were seriously injured in the drone explosion.

"Yet another incident that caused death and injuries among Syrian government forces that clearly displays the so-called US-led international coalition’s inability to ensure control over Al Tanf and to prevent terror attacks," he said.