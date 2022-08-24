Ukrainian forces mined water pumping station in Novomikhaylovka, DPR — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces rigged the water pumping stations in Novomikhaylovka, DPR, with explosives, which may leave 11 settlements without water in case of detonation, says Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.

"According to available verified information, Ukrainian militants rigged water pumping station in Novomikhaylovka, DPR, with explosives, which they plan to detonate and accuse Russian forces of indiscriminate strikes on essential infrastructure, followed by wide coverage in Ukrainian and Western media," Mizintsev said.

According to Mizintsev, Ukrainian nationalists have deployed long-range artillery and rocket systems on the adjacent territory, using them to provoke response fire.

"In case of detonation of the station, 11 settlements with a total of 12,500 people will be left without water supply," Mizintsev said.