Russian forces destroy two Grad rocket platoons in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces incapacitated two Ukrainian platoons of Grad multiple launch rocket systems and three artillery platoons of Akatsiya guns in counter-battery fire in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"The following targets were obliterated in counter-battery warfare: two platoons of Grad multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Soledar and Artyomovsk, three artillery platoons of Akatsiya guns, and also five platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near the communities of Mayorsk, Dzezhinsk, Zvanovka, Seversk, Pereyezdnoye, Yakovlevka, Fyodorovka and Viyemka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.