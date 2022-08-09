Official says Ukraine struck Tokmak in Zaporozhye, destroyed civilian infrastructure

MELITOPOL, August 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces struck Tokmak, destroying some civilian facilities, Vladimir Rogov, a councilman of the regional civilian-military administration, said on Tuesday.

"Tonight [Ukrainian forces] subjected the peaceful Tokmak to massive shelling. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the population. Some civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed. The number of damaged facilities and the nature of the destruction are being specified. Damage assessment is being carried out," he said on Telegram.

Tokmak is a small city with a population of about 30,000 people. It’s located 60 km northeast of Melitopol and 40 km from the line of combat.