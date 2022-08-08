Nearly 700 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, LPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Nearly 700 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south and in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"Five humanitarian operations were conducted on August 8, 2022 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions. A total of 692.7 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 52,324.7 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,418 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that more than 54,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been raised by Russia’s executive authorities jointly with Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements.