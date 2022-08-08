Russian Pacific Fleet anti-aircraft gunners destroy 115 drones in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The teams of Osa anti-aircraft missile systems of the Pacific Fleet’s separate marine infantry brigade destroyed 115 aerial targets in accomplishing combat missions in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The Defense Ministry uploaded video clips showing the teams of Osa anti-aircraft missile launchers shooting down enemy combat drones in the special operation in Ukraine.

"The anti-aircraft gunners destroyed 115 aerial targets in the course of accomplishing their combat missions. Several of these targets were identified as Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, judging by the fragments found. Unmanned aerial vehicles produced in other foreign states were also shot down," the ministry said in a comment to the video.

The teams of Osa anti-aircraft missile systems are shielding the Russian Army’s units round the clock, it stressed.

"The system’s capabilities enable the teams to reliably protect the troops in the course of conducting marches and building pontoon bridges and also shielding artillery firing positions and effectively fighting unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says.

Osa-AKM air defense system

The Osa-AKM is an upgraded version of the Soviet battlefield air defense system accepted for service in 1971. The Osa-AKM is made up of a self-propelled launcher, target detection and tracking radar stations, a guidance computer, missiles and a transporter-loader.

The Osa-AKM has an ammunition load of six 9M33M3 surface-to-air missiles capable of striking enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, drones and other adversary air attack weapons at an altitude of 10 meters to 5,000 meters, at a range of 1.5 km to 10.3 km and at a target speed of up to 500 m/s.