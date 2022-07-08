Allies seize NATO weaponry near Slavyansk – source

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. Allied forces of Russia and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have seized NATO weaponry near Slavyansk, including German-made Panzerfaust recoilless guns and US-made Javelin anti-tank weapons, a source close to the LPR People’s Militia told TASS on Friday.

"The allied forces have defeated a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit near Slavyansk, having lots of NATO-made weaponry in its possession, including US-made Javelins and German Panzerfaust recoilless guns," the source said.

"The weapons were in combat mode and have been transferred to the people’s militias of DPR and LPR," the source added.

The Russian Aerospace Forces eliminated up to 350 Ukrainian servicemen and 20 armored vehicles belonging to two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade near Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.