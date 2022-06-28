Ukrainian special service plots provocation to accuse Russian forces of chemical attack

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is preparing to stage a provocation in southern Ukraine to accuse the Russian troops of a chemical attack against civilians, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Special services of the Kiev regime are staging a provocation to accuse the Russian armed forces of an alleged chemical attack against civilians. To that end, SBU officers arrived to the Ukrainian Health Ministry’s Primorsky spa facility (located in the town of Kurortny near Odessa) on June 18. They discussed issues of accommodation and medical assistance to those suffering from chemical (toxic) agents with the facility’s management," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

The Russian general warned Western countries, the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that the Kiev government plans to disseminate fake news on the issue via Western news outlets and various online sources.