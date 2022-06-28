Kiev forces deploy artillery weapons in hospital of DPR city of Seversk — Russian military

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists have deployed armored vehicles, large-caliber artillery weapons and multiple-launch rocket systems in a hospital in Seversk, a city in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"In Seversk, nationalists have created firing points in city hospital buildings (Suvorov St.), deploying armored vehicles, large-caliber artillery guns and multiple-launch rocket systems on the adjacent territory and holding residents of nearby houses hostage under the pretext of ensuring their safety," Mizintsev said.

Also, Ukrainian nationalists have placed snipers and set up firing points near two medical centers in the DPR city of Bakhmut, the Russian official continued, adding that local residents were deliberately not informed about that.

In the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigov, the building of the regional tuberculosis dispensary is being used as the headquarters of the local territorial defense unit and an arms depot. All patients were told to leave, regardless of their health condition, Mizintsev said.