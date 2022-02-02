US could strengthen "defensive posture" in Europe if Russia escalates situation — El Pais

MADRID, February 2. /TASS/. The US and NATO could strengthen their "defensive posture" in Europe if Russia escalates the situation, according to a confidential response by Washington to Russia’s security proposals, which was published by the Spanish newspaper El Pais on Wednesday.

"US and NATO current force posture is limited, proportionate, and in full compliance with commitments under the NATO-Russia Founding Act," the response said. "We have continued to refrain from the ‘additional permanent stationing of substantial combat forces’ as well as from placing nuclear weapons in Eastern European states."

It further stated that, "US forces in Europe are one-quarter of their level at the end of the Cold War."

The response then warned that, "Further Russian increases to force posture of further aggression against Ukraine will force the United States and our Allies to strengthen our defensive posture."

There has been a flurry of statements in the West and Kiev lately that Russia could invade Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were unsubstantiated escalation and that Russia doesn’t threaten anyone. At the same time, he didn’t rule out provocations to corroborate these Western statements and warned that the use of force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine will have serious consequences. Peskov has also stated that Russia does its best to help Ukraine in settling the conflict, while remaining committed to the Normandy Format and the Minsk agreements.