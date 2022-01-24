Russian military cannot ignore NATO’s activity in Europe, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. NATO’s activity near Russia’s borders cannot be ignored by the Russian military, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, speaking about the participation of the Baltic Fleet’s warships in naval maneuvers.

"These actions and NATO’s increased activities near our borders cannot be ignored by our military, which is responsible for the security of our country," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.

When asked about whether the participation of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships in drills could be viewed as a response to the deployment of NATO’s forces to Eastern Europe and the Baltic states, Peskov advised reporters to address this question to Russia’s Defense Ministry.

"After all, there is a constant process of drills, maneuvers and military development that has never ceased and will be continued," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The press office of the Russian Baltic Fleet reported earlier on Monday that the Fleet’s task force made up of the corvettes Stoiky and Soobrazitelny had departed from the naval base of Baltiysk for long-distance deployment to participate in naval drills under the general command of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, ensure naval presence and demonstrate the St. Andrew’s (Russian naval) flag in various parts of the World Ocean.

In compliance with the 2022 plan of the Russian Armed Forces’ training, a series of naval drills will be held in all the areas of responsibility of the Navy’s fleets. The naval maneuvers will focus on measures by the Navy and the Aerospace Force to protect Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and counter military threats to Russia from the direction of seas and oceans.