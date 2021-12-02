Russian Navy’s anti-submarine destroyer to take part in joint drills with ASEAN states

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The large anti-submarine warfare destroyer Admiral Panteleyev will represent Russia in the ARNEX 2021 joint naval maneuvers with member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that kicked off in Indonesia, the Russian Pacific Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

The joint naval maneuvers commenced on the territory of the Belawan naval base. "The participants in the official ceremony visited the Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev, which represents the Russian Federation in the drills and is currently in the port’s outer roadstead," the press office said.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to ASEAN Alexander Ivanov, who visited the warship as part of the delegation, noted that the goal of the drills was to contribute to maintaining peace and stability.

"The Russian and foreign diplomats inspected the combat ship and made their comments in the Book of Honorary Visitors," the Russian Pacific Fleet said.

The ARNEX 2021 naval maneuvers that are running in Indonesia’s territorial waters on December 1-3 have brought together the naval forces of Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, and Myanmar. The warships will conduct joint tactical maneuvering and hold signal, maritime search and rescue drills, and practice inspecting vessels during the active phase of the maneuvers.