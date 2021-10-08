Almost 60 foreign planes, drones conducted reconnaissance near Russia this week — paper

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian radar stations spotted 58 foreign aircraft performing reconnaissance missions along Russia's borders in the past week, the Krasnaya Zvezda daily quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying on Friday.

According to the daily's infographics, air reconnaissance near Russia's borders was conducted by 25 foreign spy planes and 33 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In two cases, air defense fighters were scrambled to prevent violations of the state border. Russian radars monitored all flights. No violations of Russia's airspace were permitted.