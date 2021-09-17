Russia’s top brass says Zapad-2021 drills show cohesion, compatibility with Belarus

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The military administrative bodies of Russia and Belarus have demonstrated full compatibility of the controls and a high level of interaction at the Zapad-2021 military exercises, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces Sergey Istrakov said on Friday.

"This exercise was the final stage in the joint training of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, conducted every two years in accordance with a decision taken by the heads of state. The military administration bodies have demonstrated the cohesion of headquarters and full compatibility of controls. A high level of interaction and comprehensive support to fulfill the objectives [was demonstrated]," Istrakov said.

During the course of the ceremony, the participants of the exercises of the military contingents of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia who achieved the best results in the maneuvers have been awarded. "The personnel of formations, military units and divisions showed high morale and the ability to solve complex tactical tasks in defense, offensive and during marches," Istrakov stated.

Belarusian Minister of Defense, Lieutenant-General Viktor Khrenin and Kazakhstan Air Mobile Forces Deputy Commander for Airborne Training, Colonel Viktor Zhitnik took part in the ceremony.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that the military units of the Western Military District, Russian Airborne and Aerospace Forces were returning to their permanent bases from the Obuz-Lesnovsky and the Brestsky (Belarus) proving grounds after completing the Zapad-2021 strategic exercise.