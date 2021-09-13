Russian, Indian armored infantry troops repel enemy attack during Zapad-2021 exercise

MULINO PROVING GROUND /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian and Indian armored infantry units jointly repelled a mock enemy’s attack, Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"A mock enemy intruded in the defending ranks of the Indian forces. In order to restore the situation, forces of the Central Military District in cooperation with the Indian Armed Forces repelled the mock enemy’s attack," the Ministry said.

Besides, Russian and Kazakh airborne forces practiced joint operations in urban areas. Using the high mobility of the Sarmat light vehicles, the airborne troops circumvented the enemy and defeated it with the support of strike helicopters.

The airborne troops were supported by D-30 122-mm howitzers, delivered on external cargo hooks.