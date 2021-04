US will not participate in Donbass conflict but shift emphasis on Crimea, says expert

SEVASTOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s special services are plotting to carry out acts of sabotage and terror attacks in Crimea, including at vital infrastructure facilities, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine’s special services and extremist groups constantly carry out provocations on the state border and attempt to conduct acts of sabotage and terror attacks in Crimea, notably at critical infrastructure facilities," Patrushev said.