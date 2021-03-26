Second flight of Russia’s newest Il-112V military transport plane due March 30 — source

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Il-112V light military transport plane will make its second test flight from the Voronezh Aviation Plant’s airfield on March 30, an aircraft industry source has told TASS.

"Low-frequency tests of the plane were completed in late January 2021. The date of the second flight is March 30," the source said.

TASS has been unable to officially confirm the information at the time of the publication.

The Il-112V made its debut flight on March 30, 2019. The second flight was scheduled to take place in April 2020, but was postponed due to runway repairs, which have been completed by now.

The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period. The work on the plane’s development has been going on since 2014. The Il-112V is designed to carry up to 5 tonnes of cargoes and transport personnel, military hardware and armament. Russia is developing the plane to replace An-26 and An-24 turbo-prop planes. Its serial production is planned from 2023.