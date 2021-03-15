Russia, Belarus kick off joint tactical drills in Volga area

ST. PETERSBURG, March 15. /TASS/. Troops from Russia and Belarus kicked off joint drills at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Monday.

"A company-level tactical exercise with servicemen of an armored brigade of the Western Military District’s Guards tank army and personnel of the Republic of Belarus started at the Mulino practice range in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Overall, the company-level tactical drills will involve about 300 troops and over 80 items of armament, military and special hardware," the press office said in a statement.

In the course of the drills, the troops from Russia and Belarus will practice an offensive and defense, and also an assault on an inhabited locality. The maneuvers involve BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and T-72B3 tanks, the statement says.

The press office of the Western Military District reported last week that over 70 servicemen had arrived from Belarus for the joint drills. As the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported, the drills are the next stage of preparations for the Zapad-2021 Russia-Belarus joint strategic exercise that will run in September.