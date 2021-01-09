Russian naval detachment calls at Syria’s Tartus - press service

KALININGRAD, January 9. /TASS/. A Baltic Fleet detachment consisting of Stoikiy corvette, Kola intermediate sea tanker and Yakov Grebelskiy sea tug made a business call at the Syrian port of Tartus, the Fleet’s press service says.

"Crews of the Baltic Fleet detachment will conduct scheduled inspections of ships and vessels and replenish fuel, water and food stocks during the business call at Tartus. The rest of crews after the long-term voyage will be organized in the port," the press service says.

Stoikiy corvette and support vessels will complete a series of practice tasks as part of the standing task force of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean soon. Then the detachment will proceed with accomplishing tasks in line with the long-distance voyage plan.

The Baltic Fleet detachment sailed from Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region on December 16, 2020. "The key task of the long-distance voyage is to ensure naval presence and demonstrate the Russian Navy’s ensign in different areas of the Atlantic, the Mediterranean, and the Indian Ocean," the press service added.