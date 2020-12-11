Russian radars track 30 foreign spy planes and 6 drones over week

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 36 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state borders in the past week, the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 30 foreign spy planes and six drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper stressed.

In the past week, Russian pilots carried out 131 flight shifts at 60 aerodromes as part of their combat training, the Defense Ministry said.