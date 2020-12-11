{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian radars track 30 foreign spy planes and 6 drones over week

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 36 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state borders in the past week, the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 30 foreign spy planes and six drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper stressed.

In the past week, Russian pilots carried out 131 flight shifts at 60 aerodromes as part of their combat training, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian peacekeepers use Uran-6 mine clearing robot in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian peacekeepers have so far cleared over 80 hectares of land and 24.8 kilometers of roads of mines
Read more
US Supreme Court rejects Republican lawsuit to invalidate Pennsylvania vote
The lawsuit was filed by a group of Republican party members, including Congressman Michael Kelly
Read more
Sputnik V supply talks with Turkey ongoing, says source
Earlier, Haberturk newspaper cited a statement by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca to report that Ankara decided to forego the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine purchase
Read more
Mastermind of Crimean 2015 blackout sentenced to 19 years in prison
The damage to Crimean enterprises from power outage is estimated at about $15 mln, the prosecutor’s office told TASS back in 2016
Read more
Netherlands disagrees with Russia’s proposal to amend tax treaty
Press officer of the Dutch Finance Ministry Remco Raus said that generally, the Netherlands is prepared to review the tax treaty and is constructive during the process
Read more
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Lake Baikal
The earthquake intensity at the epicenter was 7.6 points, and 5-6 points in Irkutsk
Read more
Akademik Chersky pipe layer moves away from Nord Stream 2 construction site
The vessel is heading to Kaliningrad
Read more
South Korean company plans to launch Sputnik V vaccine production in January - newspaper
The company has already launched production of a pilot batch, which it will send to Russia this month for checks
Read more
Free to defend our soil which includes Crimea: Russia blasts Ukraine-led UN resolution
On Monday, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution on the "problem of militarization" of Crimea as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov put forward by Ukraine
Read more
Europe is likely to put up with US sanctions to fight China, expert says
The expert underlined that "2020 was the year of Asia," noting that this part of the world was not only the origin of the coronavirus but also of common methods of combating it - quarantine and large-scale restrictions
Read more
Russia’s Kazan nuclear sub to complete state trials this year — fleet commander
Besides, the Northern Fleet is expected to receive another Project 22350 frigate, Admiral Golovko, by the end of 2021
Read more
Armenian president asks Putin to assist border demarcation with Azerbaijan
In his letter, Sarkissian thanked the Russian president for the efforts "that put an end to bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh and led to a ceasefire, which helped avoid new victims and tragic events"
Read more
Brussels’ anti-Russia sanctions policy costs EU economy 21 bln euro annually
The policy of sanctions against Russia will only further worsen the economic situation for all players, the Dusseldorf Chamber of Commerce and Industry said
Read more
Putin labels attempts to bring high treason charges for public data transfer as ‘nonsense’
A person who uses widely accessible information cannot be held liable for its theft and transfer to anyone whoever this may be, the president stressed
Read more
Over 150,000 Russians receive Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Sputnik V registered by Russia on August 11 became the world’s first coronavirus vaccine
Read more
New sniper rifle for Russian Ground Forces undergoes trials
Currently, the most advanced Russian semi-auto sniper rifle is SVDM
Read more
US imposes sanctions on people, entities linked to Russia’s Kadyrov
The authorities aded five people and six legal entities
Read more
Putin points to declining economic situation in Russia
According to him, people’s incomes have fallen, the labor market is under pressure and essential food prices are growing
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet to take part in international naval drills in Pakistan
30 countries have confirmed their participation
Read more
Russia’s top brass uploads video with missile launches in strategic nuclear forces’ drills
According to the video, the bombers employed the latest air-launched cruise missiles Kh-101 and Kh-555 (Kh-55 strategic missiles converted into conventional versions) they carried in their weapons bays
Read more
"I carry pistol at all times." Life and work in Russia’s northernmost nature reserve
The Arctic was his childhood dream
Read more
Persistent resistance: West rattled by Russia’s success as independent power, says Lavrov
The top diplomat stated that Moscow’s Western partners had revealed their real foreign policy goals, which are related to their desire to assert themselves instead of aspiring to provide real assistance in resolving conflicts
Read more
All Russian regions to join anti-COVID vaccination campaign by next weekend — deputy PM
President Vladimir Putin tasked the government and regional authorities to kick off free voluntary vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection
Read more
Defense contractor delivers some 300,000 Ratnik combat outfits to troops over eight years
Read more
US House of Representatives passes 2021 defense budget
The document envisages tougher sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipeline projects
Read more
Russia to roll out Su-57 fifth-generation fighter with 2nd-stage engine in 2022
Flight tests of the second-stage engine aboard the aircraft are underway, according to the head of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec
Read more
Press review: Donbass talks stuck in the mud and Iran urges Russia for SWIFT alternative
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 9
Read more
Russia’s latest reconnaissance/attack drone undergoing operational evaluation
Responding to a question about the deliveries of Korsar drones to the troops, the Rostec chief said it was up to the Defense Ministry to make a decision
Read more
Yerevan expresses concern over safety of Armenian population in Karabakh
Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian met with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris
Read more
Saint-Petersburg Exchange launches Airbnb shares trading
SPB Exchange is one of the largest exchanges organizing trading of shares of international companies in Russia
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine efficiency raised to 96.2%
Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund reported that the coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective
Read more
Russian Navy warship wraps up 5-month Atlantic deployment
It covered a distance of more than 30,000 nautical miles and made business calls at Algeria, Greece, Cyprus and Syria, according to earlier reports
Read more
Russian ground forces receive over 2,500 new pieces of armament in 2020
The list includes advanced Buk-M3 medium-range air defense systems and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS)
Read more
Russia set to patent net-catching interceptor drone
The drone’s specific feature is a catching net integrated into the frame’s hollow space, according to the patent application
Read more
Russia develops family of heavy strike drones
The work in this area is being carried out by several enterprises
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet corvettes return home after Atlantic deployment
The mission lasted 77 days, Fleet Spokesman Roman Martov told TASS
Read more
Four Russian military planes listed among world’s ten most popular combat aircraft
The Sukhoi Su-27/30 multirole fighter jets rank second in the list
Read more
Russia’s Uran-9 robotic combat system to complete trials in 2020
Various robotic platforms are currently in development in Russia
Read more
Russia not to contact Biden’s team before official US election results — senior diplomat
Moscow will wait for the inauguration on January 20
Read more
Last Soviet Defense Minister Shaposhnikov dies aged 78
Shaposhnikov has died of the coronavirus infection, a source in health circles told TASS
Read more
Relations of Russia, Germany need reboot, Lavrov says
Moscow is surprised by Berlin’s attempts to hinder the visit of the Alternative for Germany party to Russia, the top diplomat said
Read more
Russia’s ‘yoghurt’ vaccine triggers immune response in animals during trials
However, the vaccine’s efficacy against the living virus is yet to be proven
Read more
Putin not concerned over reports on his health, private life — Kremlin
The spokesman pointed out that publications regarding Putin’s health "are a complete nonsense"
Read more
The Netherlands accuses two Russian diplomats of spying
They were declared personae non gratae and must leave the country, the broadcaster said
Read more
Moscow officials confirm leak of COVID-19 patients’ personal data
The files contain full names, dates of birth, places of residence, phone numbers, passport numbers and so on, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center
Read more
Belarus bans exit via land border checkpoints due to coronavirus pandemic
Those entering the country are obliged to "stay in self-isolation for ten calendar days after entering Belarus"
Read more
Putin signs law on federal budget for 2021-2023
The volume of GDP is expected to be 115.53 trillion rubles ($1.5 trillion) in 2021, 124.22 trillion rubles ($1.7 trillion), in 2023 - 132.82 trillion rubles ($1.8 trillion)
Read more
West pressuring India to weaken its military cooperation with Russia — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Western countries currently ignore objective global development trends, seeking to reinstate the unipolar world order
Read more
Yukos ex-CEO Khodorkovsky indirectly admitted guilt ahead of pardon — Putin
The president said the former oil mogul did that in a letter
Read more
Press review: Trump builds ‘Chinese wall’ for Biden and Iran vows to return Golan to Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 10
Read more
Alena Kostornaia set to compete at 2020 Russian Figure Skating Championship this month
The 2020 Russian Figure Skating Championship is scheduled to be held in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk on December 24-26
Read more