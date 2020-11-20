{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian Navy boosts advanced warships’ share in 2020 by a third

In all, 35 submarines and surface ships were laid down, floated out and accepted for service in the Navy this year, according to the top brass

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces received 11% more armament and military hardware in 2020 than the previous year, Chief of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev reported on Friday.

Defense firm delivers Ratnik combat outfits to Russian troops ahead of schedule

"In close inter-agency cooperation at the country’s shipyards, 35 submarines and surface ships were laid down, floated out and accepted for service in the Navy this year, which increased the share of the Navy’s advanced hardware by a third compared to 2019," the general stressed.

"Thanks to the effective interaction with the Industry and Trade Ministry, Rospotrebnadzor [the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing] and defense enterprises, it became possible in an uneasy epidemiological situation both to provide for the full-fledged operation of factories and enterprises and boost the amount of armament, military and special hardware delivered to the troops by 11% compared to last year," Mizintsev said.

"The Russian Navy’s increased combat capabilities were demonstrated at the annual Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and also at the parades held at the Fleet’s main naval bases. For the first time, the parade was held in Kaspiysk, the new base of the Caspian Flotilla. Overall, 226 warships and support vessels were involved," the general said.

