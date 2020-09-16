Russian flamethrower missile system crews conduct live firing drills near Nizhny Novgorod

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Crews of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok thermobaric missile launchers held live firing drills at the Mulino proving ground in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Western Military District press service told journalists Wednesday.

"The servicemen were put on alert and conducted a march on their vehicles, practiced launcher loading, advancement to firing positions, evasion maneuvers and vehicle concealment. Unguided missiles with thermobaric warheads were used during the live firing," the announcement says.

Besides, the crews practiced decontamination of vehicles from mass destruction weapons’ fallout. They also practiced deployment of aerosol smoke screens on a territory of several square kilometers using the smoke generating equipment.

The drills involved over 520 people and up to 35 vehicles.

The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is a flame throwing system, developed on the T-72 tank chassis. The system uses 220mm unguided missiles with thermobaric warheads. The system is intended for destruction and setting building and structures on fire, and for anti-infantry combat.