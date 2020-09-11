US bombers flying over Ukraine raise regional tensions, warns Russian top brass

MOSCOW, September 11./TASS/. American military aircraft conducting flights in Ukrainian airspace undermines any reduction in regional tensions, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Sergei Surovikin said on Friday.

"Flights by any combat planes over Ukraine do not contribute to the easing of tensions in the region," the commander told a briefing attended by foreign military attaches.

Surovkin specified that Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29 fighter jets collaborated with US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers that flew over the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and Ukraine on September 4.

He stressed that Russia is not interested in stoking tensions along its borders, which is why it carries out most of its operational and combat training events deep in the country’s hinterland.

"The Aerospace Forces will carry on monitoring the situation along Russia’s border so as to promptly take measures to ensure security of the Russian Federation," Surovkin added.