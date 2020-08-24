Russia testing remotely piloted mode in Su-57 fifth-generation fighter’s trials

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia is testing the option of the remotely piloted mode in the trials of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yuri Slyusar said in an interview with the Zvezda TV Channel on Monday.

"Indeed, we are considering the options of the remotely piloted mode on many platforms and, of course, such work is being carried out on the Su-57," the chief executive said.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.