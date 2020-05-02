Over 2,900 coronavirus cases confirmed among Russian servicemen, cadets

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. More than 2,900 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Russian armed forces and the defense ministry’s educational facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

"In the course of large-scale testing in the Russian armed forces in a period from March to May 2, a total of 1,177 servicemen tested positive," the ministry said, adding that one servicemen is in serious condition, fourteen servicemen are in condition of moderate gravity, and the rest show no symptoms.

Besides, the number of coronavirus-infected servicemen, cadets and students of the Defense Ministry’s higher education facilities stands at 1,195. A total of 322 civilian personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ministry’s pre-university educational facilities reported that 209 teachers and students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the ministry, the academic year at these establishments finished on April 30. "Thanks to the measures taken by the Russian defense ministry, no coronavirus cases were reported from 27 out of 31 pre-university educational establishments with an overall number of students exceeding 14,500," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, 160 patients have already recovered.