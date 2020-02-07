Russia offers India to build latest minesweepers on Indian soil

LUCKNOW /India/. February 7. /TASS/. Russia is ready to set up the production of the latest Project 12701 ‘Alexandrit-E’ minesweepers in India, Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS at the DefExpo international arms show on Friday.

"We are offering Indian partners to set up the production of various classes of aircraft, Project 12701 ‘Alexandrit-E’ mine countermeasures ships and Project 75-I diesel electric submarines inn India under the Make in India program," the federal defense agency said.

Under this program, active work is underway to set up the local production of Russia’s Ka-226T helicopters and Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles in India, it said.