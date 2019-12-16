Russia’s Sarmat ICBM to get next-generation hypersonic warheads

"The Sarmat system envisages an option to mount a broad range of advanced warheads, including next-generation hypersonic vehicles, in addition to existing warhead types," the commander said.

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The latest Sarmat liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system will get a broad range of advanced warheads, including next-generation hypersonic vehicles, Russia’s Strategic Missile Force Commander Colonel-General Sergei Karakayev said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper published on Monday.

Work is currently underway to prepare a lead missile regiment for its rearmament with new systems. Moreover, the system’s properties, design and characteristics have been studied at Russian leading military higher educational institutions for more than three years now, he stated.

"The Strategic Missile Force is fully ready for placing the next-generation missile system on combat duty," Karakayev commented, adding that the domestic industry continued preparations for the Sarmat ICBM’s state flight trials.

The RS-28 Sarmat is a Russian advanced silo-based system with a heavy liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. It has been in the process of its development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM.

It weighs about 200 tonnes and has a throw weight of around 10 tonnes. The Sarmat is capable of breaching any existing and future missile defenses.