Turkey interested in Russian military equipment, namely aviation

ZHUKOVSKY, August 27. /TASS/. Turkey shows a genuine interest in Russian military equipment, namely, Su-35 fighter jets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have shown all our equipment at face value, the choice if theirs, they have shown a genuine interest," he said in response to a question on whether Turkey is interested in Russian military equipment.

Borisov added that Turkey had expressed an interest in "aviation equipment, electronic warfare systems and air defense means.".