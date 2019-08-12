Troops in Volga area get latest Ratnik ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfits

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The latest Ratnik combat outfits have arrived for the troops of Russia’s Central Military District stationed in the Samara and Orenburg Regions, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"About 2,000 personnel of the Central Military District stationed in the Samara and Orenburg Regions have received the Ratnik combat gear, which is unofficially called ‘the soldier of the future outfit.’ This has helped boost the capabilities of military units in accomplishing assigned missions," the press office issued a statement.

The Ratnik combat outfit is a modular system consisting of 10 various sub-systems, which can be altered depending on combat environment, weather conditions and other factors. The combat gear embraces over 40 elements, including the individual armor protection, communications and target acquisition devices and the navigation equipment based on the Glonass satellite navigation system, the press office stated.

The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communications equipment, weapons and ammunition. It comprises over 40 protective and life support elements and allows a soldier to get continuously updated on the situation in the combat area. In addition, the Ratnik includes a self-contained heater, a backpack, an individual water filter, a gas mask and a medical kit.

The second-generation Ratnik combat gear has been arriving for Russia’s ground forces, the Airborne Force and marines since 2016.

An advanced Ratnik-3 combat gear with an integral exoskeleton and a helmet visor-mounted target designation system is currently being developed for Russia’s Armed Forces.