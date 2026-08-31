Putin’s 2025 visit to India helped take economic ties to new level — Modi

NEW DELHI, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India last year helped take bilateral economic ties to a new level, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Russian leader on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek.

"I am very glad to meet with you. Your visit to India last year was a great one and left a lasting impression on us. We had a lot of long, good talks. Our discussions – especially those concerning the business forum and the future of the business sector – helped take our economic ties to a new level and expand their scope," Modi said, according to a statement on X.

"I am pleased that the teams on both sides are working with full dedication and high efficiency to implement the outcomes of those discussions."