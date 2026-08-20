Conflict in Ukraine requires prompt measures — candidate for UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS, August 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis can be resolved through a solution, which both parties will find acceptable, and which can be put into practice promptly, said Yvonne A-Baki, a candidate for the post of UN secretary-general.

"I believe that, of course, all wars have a reason. Once the UN couldn't prevent the war, <…> we have to have a solution that doesn't take much time," she said, when asked to comment on the conflict in Ukraine.

"We need to find a solution that is good for both countries," she added.