NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s air defense is becoming increasingly unable to repel Russian attacks, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, recent strikes indicate the Russian military’s growing confidence in its ability to overcome the Ukrainian air defense systems.

Ukrainian military officials and politicians regularly speak of a shortage of air defense missiles and ask Western countries to increase deliveries of such weapons.

However, Russian security agencies previously told TASS that the Ukrainian military is facing serious shortages of missiles for their Patriot systems and may have a hidden stockpile of ammunition.