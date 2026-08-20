US economic pressure threatens entire global financial system — Iran’s MFA

TEHRAN, August 20. /TASS/. Washington's announcement of the start of exerting economic pressure on Iran is a "diversion" from the United States’ domestic problems, which poses a threat to the entire global financial system, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump compared the start of the economic war and isolation against Iran, which he announced on Wednesday, to the Normandy landings on June 6, 1944 (known as D-Day in the West).

"The so-called economic ‘D-Day’ is a diversion from America’s own crisis: unprecedented debt and surging interest costs. <…> US economic terrorism threatens global economy and sovereignty worldwide," the minister wrote on social media X.

The US leader has also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities provide support to Tehran would face serious economic consequences from the United States.