Zaporozhye NPP loses external power supply, switches to backup power from generators

MELITOPOL, August 20. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has completely lost its external power supply, as the last 330-kV power line, Ferrosplavnaya-1, was shut down by a safety mechanism due to damage. Backup diesel generators have been activated, the plant reported.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, (part of Russia’s state atomic energy corporation Rosatom), has lost its external power supply. The 330-kV Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage power line, which supplied the plant’s own needs, was shut down by safety protection systems due to damage to the line. After losing the external power supply, the ZNPP’s power units were routinely switched to power from backup diesel generators," the nuclear power plant reported on its Max channel.

It noted that the equipment operated as intended, and no malfunctions in the safety systems were recorded. The NPP staff are monitoring all parameters. Measures are being taken to maintain the safe condition of the power units, the plant added.

Zaporozhye NPP officials emphasized that the radiation level at the site and the surrounding monitoring zone "is within natural background limits," and that the facility is under constant monitoring by the plant’s specialists.