US-Saudi Arabia deal does not provide for uranium enrichment by kingdom — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that the agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia in the field of nuclear energy does not provide for uranium enrichment in the kingdom and is not aimed at military purposes.

As the US leader noted on the Truth Social network, "the Civil Nuclear Deal (there will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, [which] pertains only to non-military use."

Trump added that "the United States is not opposed to civil (non-enriched) nuclear facilities" if they are not used for uranium enrichment for military purposes.