Extension of Russia-China treaty stresses value of relations built over 25 years — expert

SHANGHAI, July 16. /TASS/. The extension of the Russia-China Treaty of Good Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation demonstrates the value of the bilateral relations built over the past 25 years, Wan Qingsong, deputy director of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, told TASS.

"The extension of the treaty shows that the elites and peoples of our countries highly value the new type of interstate relations built over the past 25 years, which are characterized by stability, maturity, mutual trust and benefit," the expert said.

According to him, the treaty provides a solid legal foundation for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. "In addition, it lays an important foundation for enhancing the contemporary significance of China-Russia relations and jointly creating a better future for the whole world," Wan Qingsong said.

Cooperation between Russia and China contributes to the prosperity and revival of both countries and serves as a pillar for maintaining a multipolar international order, the researcher said. In his view, the extension of the treaty will continue to provide reliable guarantees for expanding cooperation, creating new channels of interaction and opening up new opportunities for achieving mutually beneficial results.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's successful visit to China in mid-May demonstrated that the leaders of the two countries reaffirm the importance and strategic value of this treaty," Wan Qingsong said. "By renewing it, the leaders expressed their determination to ensure sustainable and long-term development of China-Russia relations for the sake of the great cause of maintaining lasting good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation."

On July 16, 2001, Putin and then Chinese President Jiang Zemin signed the Treaty of Good Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China. The document laid the foundation for a qualitative expansion of the entire range of bilateral ties between Moscow and Beijing. During Putin's visit to China in May this year, Russia and China agreed to extend the treaty.