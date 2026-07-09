South Korea’s top court sentences former country’s president to seven years in prison

SEOUL, July 9. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of South Korea has upheld a previous instance court’s verdict in a case concerning the obstruction of officials in the performance of their duties, sentencing former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to seven years in prison, according to a broadcast of the hearing by the KBS TV channel.

It is the first verdict of the Supreme Court against Yoon Suk-yeol, who is facing a total of eight trials related to the imposition of martial law. South Korea’s court system consists of three tiers.

The previous instance court sentenced him to seven years in prison in connection with the case involving obstruction of officials in the performance of their duties. Yoon Suk-yeol was charged with ordering the Presidential Security Service to block his arrest in January 2025, ignoring the warrant. Law enforcement officers were able to arrest him only on their second attempt.

In February 2026, a first instance court sentenced Yoon Suk-yeol to life imprisonment on charges of organizing an insurrection against the constitutional order. In April 2025, the Constitutional Court ruled that the martial law declaration violated the nation’s fundamental law, a decision which led to his dismissal from office.