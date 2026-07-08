NATO sees destruction of Iran's nuclear capabilities 'important for whole world' — Rutte

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. NATO considers the destruction of Iran's nuclear capabilities "important for the whole world," and new US strikes are "completely justified," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told US President Donald Trump.

"We discussed [Iran] last night. I think what you did degrading the nuclear capability of Iran is crucial for the region, for Europe, for Israel, for the whole world," Rutte said.

He also said that, according to NATO, new US strikes on Iran are "absolutely necessary."

Rutte called the situation when NATO countries did not allow the United States to use its bases for strikes against Iran an "isolated case". According to him, 5,000 flights were carried out from the NATO bases, for example, "Bucharest airport was closed for a couple of days for commercial traffic."

At this point, Trump interrupted Rutte, noting that Britain and Spain had not allowed the United States to use their bases, but Rutte said it was only thanks to Trump that Spain and Britain had increased their military spending.

He said that NATO countries will spend $1.2 trillion more on defense thanks to Trump: "I call it a Trump trillion."